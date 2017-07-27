Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Surpasses strikeouts from rookie season
Wittgren has surpassed his strikeout totals from last season, posting 43 in 42.1 innings so far this season.
In all of 2016, Wittgren only struck out 42 in 51.2 innings, so it figures that he'll only put more distance between this season's strikeout total and last season's as we start to move into the final weeks of the regular season. With the improved strikeout numbers, however, comes an increase in walks as well. He is at 13 free passes in 2017, up from the 10 he had last year in his rookie season.
