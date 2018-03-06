Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Throwing live batting practice
Wittgren is throwing live batting practice Tuesday, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wittgren is working his way back from September surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. His status for Opening Day is unclear, but he appears to be making progress. He'll be fighting for a role in the Marlins' bullpen this season.
More News
-
Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Will be eased into spring camp•
-
Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Sets sights on 2018•
-
Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Lands on DL•
-
Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Surpasses strikeouts from rookie season•
-
Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Sophomore continues to improve from rookie season•
-
Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Pitching well since getting recalled from minors•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...