Marlins' Nick Wittgren: Will be eased into spring camp
Wittgren (elbow) will remain in a limited capacity for the beginning of spring training, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.
Wittgren will start off the spring camp in rehab protocol after undergoing elbow surgery to remove a bone spur in September. The right-hander will be eased into a throwing program over the course of the next couple weeks, although it's uncertain as to whether he will be ready for Opening Day at this point.
