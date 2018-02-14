Play

Wittgren (elbow) will remain in a limited capacity for the beginning of spring training, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Wittgren will start off the spring camp in rehab protocol after undergoing elbow surgery to remove a bone spur in September. The right-hander will be eased into a throwing program over the course of the next couple weeks, although it's uncertain as to whether he will be ready for Opening Day at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories