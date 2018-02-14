Wittgren (elbow) will remain in a limited capacity for the beginning of spring training, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Wittgren will start off the spring camp in rehab protocol after undergoing elbow surgery to remove a bone spur in September. The right-hander will be eased into a throwing program over the course of the next couple weeks, although it's uncertain as to whether he will be ready for Opening Day at this point.