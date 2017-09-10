Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Allows five runs in no-decision Sunday
Despaigne allowed five runs on four hits and six walks across 3.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Braves. He struck out two.
Despaigne struggled mightily in the third inning, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks. He escaped the jam and got the first two outs in the fourth inning before his removal after two more free passes. Despaigne struggled to find the strike zone all day, throwing just 52 percent of his pitches for strikes, and was unable to make up for the volume of runners he put on base. He had delivered quality starts in two of his previous three outings and will look to get back on track Saturday against the Brewers.
