Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Back from DL
Despaigne (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Despaigne has been on the disabled list since April 20 with forearm tightness, but he's set to rejoin the Marlins after getting through a minor-league rehab appearance with no issues last week. The 31-year-old, who compiled a 6.14 ERA across 14.2 innings with the big club prior to landing on the shelf, should slide back into a low-leverage role out of the Marlins' bullpen now that he's healthy. Dillon Peters was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Kicks off rehab stint•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Heads to DL•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Leaves with forearm strain Thursday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Shifting to bullpen•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Falters in Saturday sequel•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Confirmed as starter Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...