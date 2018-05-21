Despaigne (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Despaigne has been on the disabled list since April 20 with forearm tightness, but he's set to rejoin the Marlins after getting through a minor-league rehab appearance with no issues last week. The 31-year-old, who compiled a 6.14 ERA across 14.2 innings with the big club prior to landing on the shelf, should slide back into a low-leverage role out of the Marlins' bullpen now that he's healthy. Dillon Peters was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding roster move.