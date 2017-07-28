Despaigne was recalled by the Marlins on Friday.

Despaigne has been solid as both a starter and reliever this season for Triple-A New Orleans, posting a 3.09 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP over 20 appearances (10 starts), and will get a chance to prove his stuff in the big leagues yet again. He takes the bullpen spot of Nick Wittgren, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a right elbow strain, but is likely bound to a long reliever role after allowing 10 runs (five earned) over 5.2 innings with the Marlins earlier this season.