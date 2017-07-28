Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Called up by Marlins
Despaigne was recalled by the Marlins on Friday.
Despaigne has been solid as both a starter and reliever this season for Triple-A New Orleans, posting a 3.09 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP over 20 appearances (10 starts), and will get a chance to prove his stuff in the big leagues yet again. He takes the bullpen spot of Nick Wittgren, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a right elbow strain, but is likely bound to a long reliever role after allowing 10 runs (five earned) over 5.2 innings with the Marlins earlier this season.
More News
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Heads down to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Wild again Thursday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Receives call-up to Miami•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Expected to receive promotion to big club•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Optioned back to minors•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Allows eight runs to Mets•
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...