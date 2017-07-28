Despaigne was recalled by the Marlins on Friday.

Despaigne has been solid as both a starter and reliever this season for Triple-A New Orleans, posting a 3.09 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP over 20 appearances (10 starts), and will get a chance to prove his stuff in the big leagues yet again. He takes the bullpen spot of Nick Wittgren, who was placed on the 10-day DL with a right elbow strain, but is likely bound to a long reliever role after allowing 10 runs (five earned) over 5.2 innings with the Marlins earlier this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast