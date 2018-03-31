Despaigne hasn't been ruled out as the Marlins' starting pitcher Saturday after being needed in relief to finish Friday's game, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Don Mattingly wondered aloud after Friday's grueling 17-inning affair whether Despaigne could get two wins in one calendar day, as his 11-pitch appearance came well after midnight. The front office still has plenty of time to shuffle the pitching staff around and bring up fresh arms from the minors before Saturday's 7:07 PM first pitch, but if Despaigne does remain in his scheduled start it could make juggling the roster a lot easier. Of course, it could also just put further strain on the bullpen if the right-hander is forced to make an early exit due to the unusual workload.