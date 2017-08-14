Play

Despaigne tossed a clean ninth frame Sunday against the Rockies to earn his first save of the season.

The Marlins were running low on options due to an overworked bullpen, so manager Don Mattingly decided to turn to Despaigne's fresh arm to close out the game. While he was able to get the job done, the Marlins likely won't be using him in any more save situations moving forward.

