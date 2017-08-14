Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Earns first career save
Despaigne tossed a clean ninth frame Sunday against the Rockies to earn his first save of the season.
The Marlins were running low on options due to an overworked bullpen, so manager Don Mattingly decided to turn to Despaigne's fresh arm to close out the game. While he was able to get the job done, the Marlins likely won't be using him in any more save situations moving forward.
More News
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Called up by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Heads down to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Wild again Thursday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Receives call-up to Miami•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Expected to receive promotion to big club•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Optioned back to minors•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...