Despaigne (1-3) allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out three batters through six innings to take the win against Colorado on Monday.

This was a solid showing from Despainge considering it was at Coors Field and also was just his eighth start of the season. He sports an underwhelming 4.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 4.4 K/9 for the campaign, and his lack of strikeouts really cap his upside. Despaigne checks out as a high-risk, modest-reward fantasy option for his final projected start against Atlanta at Marlins Park.