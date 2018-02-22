Despaigne is competing for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Dan Straily and Jose Urena are the only locks to open the season in the Marlins' rotation, leaving Despaigne, along with 10 or so other candidates, to compete for the remaining three spots. He split time between Triple-A New Orleans and the Marlins last season, posting a 3.09 ERA across 70 innings for the Baby Cakes while notching a 4.01 ERA with the big club. The righty should be one of the favorites to earn a rotation spot thanks to his prior big-league experience and Miami's lack of quality options, but even if that's the case, Despaigne likely won't offer much from a fantasy perspective this season given his career 4.72 ERA and 5.3 K/9 across four major-league seasons.