Despaigne (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Despaigne exited Thursday's contest with forearm tightness, so this quick placement on the DL is certainly concerning. No further information on his ailing forearm has come forth, so his return timeline remains murky. Kyle Wittgren came up from Triple-A to replace him in the Marlins' bullpen.