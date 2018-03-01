Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Impressive outing Wednesday
Despaigne struck out four over three perfect innings in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
The 30-year-old is one of a cast of seemingly thousands competing for the three open spots in the Marlins' rotation this spring, but outings like this one will quickly separate him from the pack. Despaigne has never thrown more than 125.2 big-league innings in a season, but he did manage a semi-respectable 4.01 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in limited action with Miami in 2017, albeit with a poor 31:24 K:BB in 58.1 innings. If he does win a spot in the rotation, don't expect him to be anything more than a low-K innings-eater on a team that will struggle to win many games, which isn't exactly an exciting profile from a fantasy perspective.
