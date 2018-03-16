Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: In line for rotation spot
Despaigne appears in line to break camp in the big-league rotation, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
As Mish notes, Despaigne's current schedule has him lined up to start the third game of the regular season for the Marlins. Adam Conley, Dillon Peters and Jarlin Garcia were optioned to the minors on Friday, which allows the Opening Day rotation to come into focus a little. Despaigne, who has a 2.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 14.1 innings this spring, will likely be joined in the rotation by Jose Urena, Dan Straily, Justin Nicolino and Sandy Alcantara. This may be the worst rotation in baseball from a real life and fantasy perspective.
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Impressive outing Wednesday•
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Gunning for rotation spot•
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Lands victory with seven-inning effort•
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Earns first victory of 2017•
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Tosses quality start despite two homers•
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Set to rejoin rotation Tuesday•
