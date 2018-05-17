Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Kicks off rehab stint
Despaigne (forearm) made his first rehab appearance Wednesday for High-A Jupiter. He tossed one inning, giving up a run on one hit and a walk while striking out a batter.
It was far from a smooth outing for Despaigne, who surrendered a two-out home run and needed 24 pitches to get through the inning. The right-hander landed on the 10-day disabled list in late April with a right forearm injury and will likely require multiple outings in the minors to prove he's healthy again following a one-month layoff. Look for Despaigne to work in a low-leverage role out of the Miami bullpen once he's activated.
