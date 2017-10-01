Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Lands victory with seven-inning effort
Despaigne (2-3) collected his second win of the season Saturday against the Braves by holding them to two runs on seven hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out six.
There were plenty of men on base throughout the evening, but the right-hander managed to work out of trouble more often than not, keeping Atlanta off the board until his final inning of work. Saturday's start concluded a respectable month of September for Despaigne, whose ERA in 30 September innings now sits at 3.90. His control is still suspect and his strikeout numbers aren't good enough to make up for it, so the 30-year-old may have a tough time cracking the Marlins' rotation next season if everyone else is healthy.
More News
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Earns first victory of 2017•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Tosses quality start despite two homers•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Set to rejoin rotation Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Will be skipped Saturday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Allows five runs in no-decision Sunday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Takes loss Tuesday despite quality start•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...