Despaigne (2-3) collected his second win of the season Saturday against the Braves by holding them to two runs on seven hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out six.

There were plenty of men on base throughout the evening, but the right-hander managed to work out of trouble more often than not, keeping Atlanta off the board until his final inning of work. Saturday's start concluded a respectable month of September for Despaigne, whose ERA in 30 September innings now sits at 3.90. His control is still suspect and his strikeout numbers aren't good enough to make up for it, so the 30-year-old may have a tough time cracking the Marlins' rotation next season if everyone else is healthy.