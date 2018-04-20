Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Leaves with forearm strain Thursday
Despaigne was removed from Thursday's game against the Brewers with a forearm strain, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The versatile reliever suffered the injury in the sixth inning Thursday after giving up two earned runs and recording two outs. A strained forearm is always a concerning injury for a pitcher, but Despaigne will likely be sent for further testing before the Marlins make a decision on the next step for him.
