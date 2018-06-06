Despaigne was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Despaigne allowed five runs, though just two were earned, over his past three outings of work that spanned 5.2 innings after coming off the DL (forearm) a couple weeks ago. The right-hander just hasn't seemed to fit into a clear-cut role with the Marlins this season and will look to receive more action at the Triple-A level in the coming weeks. In his place, Ben Meyer had his contract selected and will join Miami on Wednesday.