Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Picks up win in relief Friday
Despaigne (1-0) threw a scoreless 17th inning Friday to pick up the win in a 2-1 victory over the Cubs.
Originally slated to start Saturday's game, Despaigne instead was forced into action to close out Friday's marathon contest. Expect the Marlins to shuffle around their rotation for the rest of the weekend as a result, bumping the veteran right-hander's first start of the season to Monday or even later in the week.
More News
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Slated to start third game•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Roughed up by Nats on Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: In line for rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Impressive outing Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Gunning for rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Lands victory with seven-inning effort•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...