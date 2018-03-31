Despaigne (1-0) threw a scoreless 17th inning Friday to pick up the win in a 2-1 victory over the Cubs.

Originally slated to start Saturday's game, Despaigne instead was forced into action to close out Friday's marathon contest. Expect the Marlins to shuffle around their rotation for the rest of the weekend as a result, bumping the veteran right-hander's first start of the season to Monday or even later in the week.