Despaigne allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out four in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

The right-hander began his outing with four scoreless innings before fading, with the big blow against him being a two-run homer by Bryce Harper in the sixth. Despaigne has bounced between starting and relief this spring with generally acceptable results, posting a 16:8 K:BB in 20 innings, and he remains in the mix for a rotation spot to begin the season. His experience in long relief could work against him, however, as the Marlins' other patchwork starting options don't figure to go deep in games very often, putting a lot of strain on the bullpen. Whichever role Despaigne fills, his career 4.72 ERA and 5.3 K/9 leave a lot to be desired from a fantasy perspective.