Despaigne will start Saturday's game against the Padres, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This will be the second start of the season for Despaigne, who previously went 4.2 innings against the Mets in early May. During that start, the right-hander allowed eight runs -- only three earned -- off five hits and four walks while striking out four. Over the course of the season, Despaigne has accumulated a 4.42 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 18.1 innings. The 30-year-old was last deployed out of the bullpen Wednesday, going 2.2 scoreless innings with a pair of punchouts against Philadelphia.