Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Set to rejoin rotation Tuesday
Despaigne will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins skipped Despaigne's turn through the rotation last week, with manager Don Mattingly opting to hand Vance Worley a spot start in the right-hander's stead. After Worley was blasted for eight runs (seven innings) while recording just four outs in a Sept. 14 loss to the Phillies, Mattingly will give Despaigne another look as the fifth starter, but even against a weak opponent like the Mets, the 30-year-old could be hard pressed to return value in DFS contests or as a streaming option in NL-only or deeper mixed leagues. Despaigne has submitted a 4.35 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 39.1 innings on the season, and has posted more walks (22) than strikeouts (20).
