Manager Don Mattingly said Despaigne will shift to the bullpen, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

With the way their off days line up, the Marlins can afford to go with a four-man rotation for a little while, so Despaigne will shift to a relief role while Jose Urena, Caleb Smith, Dillon Peters and Trevor Richards hold down the rotation. The 30-year-old tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his first appearance of the year, but was tagged for five runs (four earned) across five innings in his first start. It's unclear if he'll rejoin the rotation when the Marlins need a fifth starter next.