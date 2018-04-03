Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Shifting to bullpen
Manager Don Mattingly said Despaigne will shift to the bullpen, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
With the way their off days line up, the Marlins can afford to go with a four-man rotation for a little while, so Despaigne will shift to a relief role while Jose Urena, Caleb Smith, Dillon Peters and Trevor Richards hold down the rotation. The 30-year-old tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his first appearance of the year, but was tagged for five runs (four earned) across five innings in his first start. It's unclear if he'll rejoin the rotation when the Marlins need a fifth starter next.
More News
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Falters in Saturday sequel•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Confirmed as starter Saturday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Could still start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Picks up win in relief Friday•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Slated to start third game•
-
Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Roughed up by Nats on Tuesday•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...