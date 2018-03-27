Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Slated to start third game
Marlins manager Don Mattingly announced that Despaigne will start the team's third game of the season Saturday against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Forced to compete for a starting role in spring training, Despaigne's Grapefruit League numbers weren't eye-popping (3.75 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 20:9 K:BB in 24 frames), but it was good enough for him to secure his place in a rotation lacking in quality depth and down Dan Straily (forearm) and Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) to begin the season. Neither injured pitcher has a clear timetable for a return at this point, so Despaigne should be in store for at least a few turns through the rotation. While Despaigne excels at limiting damage via the home-run ball, his lowly career 5.2 K/9 and non-elite groundball rates will make it difficult for him to ever repeat the 3.36 ERA he submitted with the Padres as a rookie in 2014.
