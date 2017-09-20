Despaigne gave up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out just two over six innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Mets.

The Marlins ended up winning in 10, but Despaigne was long gone by then -- and surely grateful to his offense for bailing him out from a 3-1 deficit. All the damage against the Cuban righty came on a pair of homers by the Mets: one by Jose Reyes to lead off the game, then a two-run shot by Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth. Despaigne had given up just a single long ball over his first 39.1 innings this season, but with a hideous 22:23 K:BB, he's not exactly showing signs of developing into a meaningful fantasy asset.