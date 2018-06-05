Marlins' Osiris Johnson: Popped by Marlins with 53rd pick

The Marlins have selected Johnson with the 53rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Johnson is one of the youngest position players in this class, as he won't turn 18 until mid October. This means he will move pretty slowly, at least early on, but he has a chance to be a shortstop who hits for some power and flashes some speed on the bases, although neither of those tools project as plus. If he isn't able to handle shortstop, he should be able to stick at second or third base.