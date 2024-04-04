The Marlins claimed Lopez off waivers from the Giants on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lopez was DFA'd by the Giants on Monday in order to make room for Nick Avila, but he will retain a 40-man roster spot as he joins the Marlins organization. The 25-year-old spent all of last season with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .258/.313/.343 across 346 plate appearances. However, his ability to play nearly every position in the field could make him a candidate to appear for the Marlins at some point during the season.