Lopez went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Yankees.

Lopez singled and scored in the first and ninth innings and is now slashing .300/.364/.500 with one home run, two RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 2:7 BB:K across 33 plate appearances to begin the season. The 27-year-old finished last season with 15 homers and 15 steals in 143 regular-season games, though his .246 average was a sizable drop from his 2024 production.