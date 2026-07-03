Marlins' Otto Lopez: Two more XBH in Thursday's loss

Lopez went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

The breakout shortstop wraps up an impressive trip to Coors Field having gone 6-for-14 over three games at altitude with four extra-base hits (two double, a triple and a homer). Lopez continues to lead the majors in batting average at .336, 10 points up on Luis Arraez and Yandy Diaz, and he's been even more productive since the beginning of June, delivering a .348/.383/.563 slash line with three home runs, six steals, 12 RBI and 23 RBI in 27 contests.