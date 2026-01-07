The Marlins acquired Caissie, Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon from the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for Edward Cabrera, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Caissie has nothing left to prove in the minors, having slashed .281/.380/.507 with 41 home runs at Triple-A Iowa over the last two seasons. The 23-year-old struggled in his cup of coffee with the Cubs in 2025 and has posted a 29.1 percent strikeout rate in the minors, but Caissie's power will play in the majors if he makes enough contact. He's the favorite to open the 2026 season as the Marlins' primary right fielder.