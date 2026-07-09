Marlins' Owen Caissie: Likely headed to injured list

The Marlins are likely to place Caissie (calf) on the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Mariners, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Caissie had to be lifted from Wednesday's contest with right calf tightness. He could be dealing with a strain, but the Marlins will have more specifics on Caissie's status later Thursday. Heriberto Hernandez and Esteury Ruiz will likely see an uptick in playing time while Caissie is shelved, and Rece Hinds is expected to take Caissie's spot on the active roster.