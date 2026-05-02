Cassie was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Phillies due to an illness, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Cassie not feeling well, the Marlins will start Esteury Ruiz, Jakob Marsee and Kyle Stowers in the outfield from left to right for Saturday's contest. Cassie has struggled at the plate since mid-April, having gone 6-for-45 (.133) with three RBI and a 47.9 percent strikeout rate over his last 15 outings.