Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Allows one unearned run
Lopez (2-3) earned the win against the Indians on Tuesday by giving up one unearned run on two hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Lopez didn't allow a hit through the first six innings but ran into a bit of trouble in the seventh as the Indians scratched across a run with two hits and an error. The 23-year-old has a 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB over 26.1 innings and lines up to pitch Sunday at Philadelphia.
