Lopez (7-8) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up six runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings as the Marlins fell 10-3 to the Padres. He struck out two.

A first-inning grand slam by Jake Cronenworth set the tone for the afternoon, and Lopez didn't escape the frame until a fifth run had crossed the plate. The right-hander settled down after that, but the damage was done. Lopez has failed to complete six innings in any of his last four starts, going 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB through 18 innings over that brutal stretch.