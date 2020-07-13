Lopez will be away from the Marlins for a few days to attend to a personal matter, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Assuming his absence does last only a few days, Lopez would have time to return to camp and continue his preparations for Opening Day. The right-hander is expected to be part of the Marlins' rotation when the season begins.
