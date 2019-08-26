Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Back from IL
The Marlins reinstated Lopez (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Lopez will take the hill for Miami for the first time in the second half after a strained right shoulder kept him on the shelf for more than two months. The 23-year-old wrapped up his five-start rehab assignment on a positive note, tossing six frames and giving up two runs (one earned) while striking out five in his Aug. 21 outing for Triple-A New Orleans. Considering Lopez tossed only 70 pitches in that start, he'll likely have some light workload restrictions in place in his first turn back from the IL.
