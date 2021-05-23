Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mets, giving up four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

It was nearly a very different outcome for Lopez, as he loaded the bases in the first inning on two hits and a walk before getting Wilfredo Tovar to strike out to end the threat. From there on, the right-hander was firmly in control, firing 67 of 90 pitches for strikes. The quality start was his fifth of the year, and Lopez will take a 2.73 ERA and 54:17 K:BB through 56 innings into his next outing.