Lopez (1-0) recorded the win in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Orioles, scattering two hits over five scoreless innings while striking out seven.

It was a very impressive performance under difficult circumstances, as Lopez was making his 2020 debut much later than expected due to the Marlins' COVID-19 situation. The right-hander threw 43 of 61 pitches for strikes and didn't even allow a runner into scoring position until Austin Hays singled and stole second in the fifth inning -- Lopez responded by striking out Pedro Severino and DJ Stewart to end his night. Miami's de facto ace at the moment is next scheduled to take the mound Sunday, on the road against the Mets.