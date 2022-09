Lopez (9-10) allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five across 6.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Phillies.

Lopez held the Phillies scoreless through five innings in a solid bounceback effort after allowing eight earned runs in his prior outing. He has now allowed two or fewer earned runs and struck out at least five in four of his last five outings. For the season, Lopez has a 3.99 ERA with a 156:50 K:BB across 160.1 innings.