Lopez (4-4) picked up the win Monday against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits across seven innings. He fanned six and did not issue a walk.

It was a drastic turnaround for Lopez after being tagged for seven runs in just 1.2 innings Sept. 10. The right-hander was close to flawless after allowing a home run to Andrew McCutchen to leadoff the ball game, allowing just two hits while not issuing a free pass the rest of the way. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth win and dropped his ERA to 4.02 on the season. He will look to carry his momentum into his start against Washington on Saturday.

