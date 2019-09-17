Lopez didn't factor into the decision against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none as the Marlins eventually lost 7-5.

The right-hander logged a quality start, but it wasn't quite enough to get him his sixth win. Still, it was a nice rebound effort after he gave up five earned in five innings to the Brewers in his last start. Lopez's 4.94 ERA is still bloated, but he's managed to provide solid numbers in other categories over his 19 starts, with a solid 1.18 WHIP and 91 strikeouts across102 innings.