Lopez tossed six scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, scattering two hits and striking out five.

Facing most of St. Louis' likely Opening Day lineup, Lopez put the first two batters he faced on board via a single and HBP, but quickly snuffed out the rally with a double play and didn't allow a runner past first base after that. The right-hander has been impressive this spring, posting a 0.90 ERA and 16:1 K:BB over 20 innings, and if he remains on schedule he's lined up to start the Marlins' third game of the season, March 30 at home against the Rockies.