Lopez will return to Miami and throw a bullpen session Friday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Lopez (shoulder) struggled in his three rehab starts, allowing 12 runs on 13 hits and walking four across just five innings. Manager Don Mattingly was hoping that the righty would build up to 100 pitches in his rehab appearances, but the 23-year-old was unable to go deep enough in any outing to approach that number. It is unclear how many additional rehab starts Lopez will require before being activated from the 10-day injured -- where he was placed June 19.

More News
Our Latest Stories