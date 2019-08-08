Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Bullpen session approaching
Lopez will return to Miami and throw a bullpen session Friday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Lopez (shoulder) struggled in his three rehab starts, allowing 12 runs on 13 hits and walking four across just five innings. Manager Don Mattingly was hoping that the righty would build up to 100 pitches in his rehab appearances, but the 23-year-old was unable to go deep enough in any outing to approach that number. It is unclear how many additional rehab starts Lopez will require before being activated from the 10-day injured -- where he was placed June 19.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal