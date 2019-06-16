Lopez (5-5) allowed three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk across seven innings to earn a victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

While he did yield three runs, the 23-year-old continued his masterful pitching at home. At Marlins Park, Lopez is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA this season while he is 2-4 with a 6.82 ERA on the road. It all balances out to a 5-5 record, 4.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 76.2 innings overall. The bad news is Lopez's next outing will be at the Cardinals on Thursday.