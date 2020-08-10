Lopez (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Mets.

Lopez was quite sharp as he earned the win in his season debut, but he put himself in line for the loss Sunday after giving up three total runs. The right-hander struggled with control against the Mets as only 48 of his 80 pitches went for strikes. Despite his struggles to limit baserunners Sunday, Lopez has been a solid performer in the Marlins' rotation to begin the year. He'll attempt to get back into the win column at home Friday against Atlanta.