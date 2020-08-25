Lopez (3-1) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings on the way to a win Monday night against Washington.

Lopez dealt with plenty of traffic on the basepaths, but he managed to exit the contest with a 7-0 lead, and his club would hang on for an 11-8 victory. The right-hander tossed first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 23 batters he faced. Lopez has looked sharp in five starts this season, surrendering two or fewer runs in each outing, good enough for a 1.98 ERA to go along with a 1.24 WHIP and a 27:7 K:BB across 27.1 frames.