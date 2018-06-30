Lopez was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and will start Saturday's game against the Mets, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

He has a 3.38 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB in 18.2 innings (four starts) in the Pacific Coast League after being completely dominant in eight starts at Double-A. Lopez isn't a big-time prospect by any stretch, but has a realistic chance to pitch at the back of a big-league rotation. The Marlins don't have much reliable starting pitching depth, so if Lopez pitches will in his big-league debut, he could stick around.