Lopez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is close to resuming his rehab assignment, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander got pulled from an assignment at Double-A Jacksonville last Wednesday after coughing up five runs in 2.2 innings, but he's thrown two bullpen sessions since and apparently looked better. "Right now, we're just talking about getting him sharp again," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "That's the biggest thing. He's had enough time off, where, coming off the shoulder thing. It's just a matter of getting him back into game mode." Lopez hasn't pitched in the majors since mid-June, and there's still no firm timetable for him to return to the Marlins' rotation.

