Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Could start for big club Saturday
Lopez could be called up to start Saturday's game against the Mets, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.
Lopez just reached the Double-A level for the first time this season, but he has put himself in the mix for a big-league rotation by spot by posting a sparkling 0.62 ERA over eight Double-A starts and following that up with a 3.38 ERA over his first four starts at the Triple-A level. Expect the Marlins to officially reveal their starter for Saturday's contest in the near future.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...