Lopez could be called up to start Saturday's game against the Mets, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.

Lopez just reached the Double-A level for the first time this season, but he has put himself in the mix for a big-league rotation by spot by posting a sparkling 0.62 ERA over eight Double-A starts and following that up with a 3.38 ERA over his first four starts at the Triple-A level. Expect the Marlins to officially reveal their starter for Saturday's contest in the near future.