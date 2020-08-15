Lopez (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out eight over six innings as he earned his second win of the season Friday against the Braves.

After struggling in 2019 with a 5.09 ERA and just 95 strikeouts across 111.1 innings pitched, Lopez has been a pleasant surprise for a depleted Marlins rotation that surely isn't taking his production for granted. Friday's performance was his first quality start of 2020 as he also managed to rack up a season-high eight strikeouts. The Marlins' roster is full of young talent and at just 24-years-old, Lopez has the potential to stick around in the rotation for many years to come. His next scheduled start will be Wednesday at home against the Mets, a team he struggled against earlier in the month.