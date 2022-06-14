Lopez (wrist) won't start Wednesday as originally hoped but he could rejoin the rotation this weekend in New York, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He suffered a wrist contusion in his most recent start. Manager Don Mattingly said Lopez's bullpen Monday didn't go as the Marlins would have hoped, so they are trying to figure out who will start Wednesday in his place. Mattingly made it seem in a video interview that Lopez would probably be pushed back a day or two, but given Lopez's injury history, the team will use an abundance of caution, so a start this weekend isn't guaranteed.